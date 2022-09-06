Ex-Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Trump A ‘Semi-Fascist’ On ‘The View’

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications, called former President Donald Trump a “semi-fascist” on “The View” on Tuesday.

Griffin, a new co-host on “The View,” responded to President Joe Biden’s speech Thursday where he said “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republicans” pose an extreme threat to democracy.

“I actually agreed with the substance of his speech about democracy and there’s polling from NBC [that] 57% of Americans think the threat to democracy is one of the most important things the nation’s facing,” she said. “I take a little bit of issue with him broadly applying the term ‘semi-fascist’ to Republicans. Do I think Donald Trump’s a semi-fascist?… I think Donald Trump is. I think the vast majority of his supporters are not.”

“I think they’re good people who want an economy that works for them, who saw more money in their paycheck under Donald Trump,” she continued. “And my fear is this. I think Biden wants to be a uniter, but I don’t think that that speech was uniting.”

WATCH:

Co-host Joy Behar said the “MAGA crowd” are highly sensitive about criticism from the other side and argued that Biden is a “unifier” by earning bipartisan on veteran’s healthcare, gun safety, infrastructure and COVID relief. (RELATED: Jean-Pierre Brans Trump Supporters As ‘An Extreme Threat To Our Democracy’)

“He cares about red states,” Behar said. “Because a lot of red states are under water. Look what’s happening in Mississippi right now. And even Providence, I used to live in Providence, Rhode Island, a beautiful city, it’s getting problems there. So you have somebody who cares about everybody, how is that divisive?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin argued that 60%-70% of Republicans believe that Trump is the leader of their party and if Griffin believes Trump is a “semi-fascist” or a “racist,” then they are “complicit” with hate.

“If you are saying that he is a fascist, what are they? If you are saying that he is a white supremacist, what are they? If you are saying that he is a racist, what are they? Because if you follow someone that has hate in their heart, and I believe that he does, then you are complicit in that,” Hostin said. “And you don’t get a pass on that.”

Griffin argued that elected officials need to be called out for claiming the 2020 election was stolen, but the voters are voting for those who will help them economically. Behar argued that most Republican voters falsely believe that the election was stolen because of right-wing media.

Co-host Sara Haines added that the “MAGA party” changed drastically since 2016 given that rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She argued that Biden did not refer to Republicans or conservatives in his speech, but rather those who continue to support Trump.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told MSNBC’s Jonathon Capehart Sunday that the president called on Democrats, Independents and moderate Republicans to protect democracy against an “extreme part” of the Republican Party. The press secretary also said Thursday that the administration is referring to office holders, not voters, when they talk about those pose a threat to democracy.