Kim Kardashian’s Butt Distracts From Her Utterly Disastrous Eyebrows In New Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian struck a wild pose for the cover of Interview, and it’s hard to determine what the worst part is — her dyed blonde eyebrows or her bare butt.

This is yet another moment where Kardashian will break the internet with her butt — only this time she’s doing it with her jeans unzipped and pulled down low enough to show off all her assets while simultaneously applying enough pressure to push her butt cheeks up higher than their usual position. Those who can tear themselves away from the blonde brows and the exposed buttocks long enough might notice that the 41-year-old reality TV star and business mogul is also rocking a jockstrap.

Kardashian made her mark on the entertainment industry with her curvy figure and her long, dark hair. The short blonde haircut and matching blonde eyebrows stray far from the image she was known for, not to mention that the star has lost a lot of weight and no longer boasts her famous curves.

The blonde hair is one thing, but the blonde brows make Kardashian appear pale and unnatural. Her natural good looks are seemingly masked instead of being accentuated.

Those who were confused by the bizarre introduction of her jockstrap can step aside, because when asked to share her personal thoughts about it, Kardashian said, “I loved it,” according to Page Six. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Giant A** Ruined Marilyn Monroe’s Dress)

“The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it,” Kardashian said, according to Page Six. At least she likes it…

Kardashian wore denim courtesy of Bottega Veneta, and she overdosed on the American theme for the “American Dream” issue of the magazine, according to Page Six. Her American flag-print thong and the American Flag backdrop drove the patriotic theme home, and most would agree that this advertisement looks absolutely nothing like Kardashian at all.

Fans that aren’t on board with the all-blonde-everything look that Kardashian is sporting right now, may need to exercise some patience, as it appears this version of her is here to stay — at least for a little while.

“I do think blondes have more fun,” she told the Editor-in-Chief of Interview Mel Ottenberg. “I just feel different.”