Private New York City Schools’ Reading Lists Focus On Gender Ideology

Posh private schools in New York City curated reading lists that promote radical gender ideology to kindergartners, according to reading lists compiled by National Review.

Nightingale-Bamford, an all-girls school where annual tuition is $59,000, promotes books that explicitly highlight gender transitions and LGBT pride parades to kindergarteners. The school’s library promotes “Pride Puppy,” a book about a dog lost at a gay pride parade; “Julian Is A Mermaid,” a book about a young boy dressing in fairy-tale drag; and “When Aidan Became A Brother,” which tells the story of a transgender child.

“When Aidan was born, everyone thought he was a girl. His parents gave him a pretty name, his room looked like a girl’s room and he wore clothes that other girls liked wearing,” the book description reads. “After he realized he was a trans boy, Aidan and his parents fixed the parts of his life that didn’t fit anymore, and he settled happily into his new life.”

National Review observed that Nightingale-Bamford’s reading list does not explain that “When Aidan Became A Brother” discusses transgenderism in children. Instead, the reading list claims the book is about a boy named Aidan preparing for the arrival of a baby brother.

Private schools are encouraging FIVE year olds to read books like “When Aidan Became A Brother” about a trans toddler. School libraries aren’t disclosing that the main character and much of the book focuses on gender ideology. pic.twitter.com/A13PbCPI65 — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) September 6, 2022

Nightingale-Bamford’s library also encourages kindergarteners to read “Bodies Are Cool,” in which all the characters use “they” pronouns, and pushes “Melissa” — about a boy named George who “knows she’s not a boy” — for third-graders.

The school’s director of communications told National Review that the school believes the books are “academically appropriate.” The school did not respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiry.

The Chapin School, another elite Upper East Side school, put out a similar book list for its “Lower School” students. The library offers “affirming stories” such as “Bodies Are Cool” and “Fred Gets Dressed,” a story about a boy who prefers to wear his mother’s clothes.

Saint Ann’s School in Brooklyn also recommended the book “Pride Puppy” to students as young as five, according to the district’s “Lower School” suggested reading list. (RELATED: Second-Graders To Learn About Genitals, Gender Identity)

Fifth- and sixth-graders at Saint Ann’s are encouraged to read the book “Zenobia July,” a novel about a transgender middle schooler. For high school students, there’s “Unpregnant,” which tells the story of two minors seeking an abortion across state lines without parental consent.

Saint Ann’s Head of School Vince Tompkins told National Review he is “proud” of the school’s expansive library. Saint Ann’s School and The Chapin School did not respond to the Daily Caller’s requests for comment.

Maud Marone, an activist and parent in New York City who pushed for schools to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, told the Daily Caller that schools are “overstepping boundaries” by promoting “radical content.”

“Not all families want their children to hear radical trans ideology or other extreme political positions during the school day,” Marone said. “In NYC it fuels the exodus from public schools. It’s appalling. Especially in a school system that fails to teach the most vulnerable kids basic reading, writing [and] math skills.”