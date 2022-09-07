‘She Is Overplaying Her Hand’: Reality TV Star Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle

Bethenny Frankel unleashed on Meghan Markle in a TikTok video Tuesday, and her comments quickly went viral.

Frankel didn’t hold back in telling fans what she really thinks of Markle. Her scathing video mocks Markle for her failures and her behavior. “She is a terrible, terrible businessperson, strategist — she’s playing checkers, not chess — because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country,” Frankel said in her TikTok video.

Bethenny Frankel is RIPPING Meghan and Harry a new one! She calls Harry #Fredo from The Godfather and Meghan a terrible business person. “The tide has turned.” I think Bethenny is FREE to speak now without losing business deals again. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/dbTwlQcVjm pic.twitter.com/rt2xAkZYjH — NaomiSky15 (@NaomiSky_15) September 6, 2022

Frankel believes Markle is “f–king up” life after “Megxit.” She said Markle is a “polarizing person,” then went on to slam her approach to her bombshell interview with Oprah. “It may not be the message, it’s the messaging,” Frankel said, speculating about the root of Markle’s alleged poor business strategy.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star blamed Markle for causing her own demise. “She is not listening to smart people,” Frankel said, before going on to drag Prince Harry into the mix as well. “Unfortunately she is not married to someone who can help her navigate this because it doesn’t seem like she listens to him, and [Harry] may not even have any input,” Frankel said.

Showing no mercy, Frankel continued ripping into Harry. “He in his own life has made some bad choices, it’s not a great combination,” she said in the video.

Frankel then dissed the former royals by insulting their intelligence and poking fun at their inability to find a relatable way to hash out their concerns. “In the words of the wise prophet, Khloe Kardashian, ‘If you’re not the smartest person in the room, go to another room,'” Frankel said. (RELATED: ‘Any End To This Person’s Narcissism?’: Megyn Kelly Drags Meghan Markle For Comparing Herself To Nelson Mandela)

The hits kept coming and Frankel showed no remorse for sharing her raw feelings. “Harry and Meghan are running in circles in the same goddamn dummy-room,” she said, before offering the former royals some advice.

“Talk to someone smart, start strategizing, ’cause you are literally boxing yourself in,” Frankel said in the video, addressing the ex-royals.

She chastised Markle and Harry by reminding fans that we all learned some lessons from their epic fail of an interview with Oprah, and the way they are coming across to the public.

“Timing is important, think before we speak, don’t believe our own bullshit…” Frankel said in another bit of advice seemingly meant for the ex-royals.