I Obtained Hillary’s New TV Series ‘Gutsy’ Early (And, For The Record, I’m Not Suicidal)

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, are starring in a new Apple TV+ show, and I watched the whole thing before it was released so you don’t have to.

I’ll be covering every single episode of the Clintons’ new show, “Gutsy.” But before my first review, I wanted to explain in print that I am not suicidal. I use no prescription drugs. I don’t drive, and my boyfriend’s truck is in excellent working order.

So should anything untoward happen to me, you know where to look. Just kidding (kinda, not really).

I had low expectations for “Gutsy.” The name and promotion was enough for me to roll my eyes, as I had no interest in listening to people like Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Amy Schumer piss and moan and prevaricate about their self-indulged entitlement.

Needless to say, all of my expectations were met. But it was the things the Clintons failed to advertise that struck a chord of fear in my body. In totality, “Gutsy” is little more than a far-leftist, fly-on-the-wall attempt at macro-psychosocial manipulation against anyone who thinks differently to the Clinton Cult.

Clinton is exploitative in her interviews. She uses people’s trauma, their heartbreak, and their mistakes in a pathetic attempt to paint herself as a deity, but ends up coming across like a creepy cult leader who simply can’t read the political moment we’re in. (RELATED: John Daly Shares His Blunt Thoughts On Biden Voters, Clinton’s Golf Game)

Her conversations — and Chelsea’s — are divisive, pointing a finger at everyone they don’t like while hurling not-so-subtle attempts to point at those on the right as “wrong,” “evil” and, honestly, Neo-Nazis. She might think her godlessness and unforgiving superiority will be hidden behind the glitz and glamor of self-proclaimed famousness, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Seriously, if you want to contribute to the destruction of America, then tune in and watch “Gutsy” on Friday via Apple TV+. If you want to get the Cliff Notes and cheat sheet on what the extremist left are thinking, feeling and potentially planning, you can check out my reviews, only on the Daily Caller.