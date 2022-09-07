Hurricane Kay To Strike California, Extending Catastrophic Heat Waves

Hurricane Kay is forecast to continue smiting Southern California and Baja through the weekend.

The massive weather event is currently tracking up Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing extreme heat to California and downpours through Mexico, according to CNN. Tropical storm warnings were issued throughout the peninsula but the storm is expected to turn west, heading toward San Diego by Saturday.

Hurricane Kay will impact southwest California Friday through Monday, but the magnitude of those impacts is based on the still uncertain track. Stay tuned. #cawx #HurricaneKay pic.twitter.com/fl6RUQ6Zpl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 6, 2022

Two to six inches of rain could hit southern areas of California, and a storm surge could lead to coastal flooding and other onshore hazards, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Satellite imagery of the storm shared online shows the eye forming near Baja, spreading up the coast toward the U.S.

“Strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Kay could become a major hurricane during that time,” the NHC continued. “It should be noted that Kay is a fairly large hurricane with its tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph+) estimated to extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.” (RELATED: Hurricane Season Is Upon Us, And It’s Going To Be A Big One)

Despite the potential for heavy rain over the weekend, excessive heat is anticipated as far north as San Francisco through Los Angeles, even during the night, CNN noted. The heat has already led to one significant wildfire around the Los Angeles area, which killed two and threatened more than 1,500 homes in the first weekend of September, fueled by erratic wind and dry conditions.