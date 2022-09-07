Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Mikhaila Pushes Back Against Olivia Wilde’s Accusations In Promo For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of Jordan Peterson, defended her father against actress Olivia Wilde, who accused her father of being a “hero to the incel community.”

Wilde reportedly claimed she based actor Chris Pine’s character on Peterson in her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” in a Sept. 1 conversation with Interview Magazine. Wilde said Peterson is a “pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Newsweek reported. She described incels as “disenfranchised, mostly white men who believe they are entitled to sex from women,” the outlet noted.

“They believe that society has now robbed them — that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place. This guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously,” Wilde said.

Mikhaila defended her father against Wilde’s attacks, saying he is “not pro-incel” on her podcast, “Opposing Views.” She played a clip of her father on “The Joe Rogan Experience” denouncing the incel mentality.

“‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has been based off of my dad because apparently he’s ‘King of the Incels,'” Mikhaila reportedly said on the podcast. “My dad is not pro-incel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikhaila Fuller (@mikhailapeterson)

Mikhaila’s father also pushed back against Wilde’s attacks, similarly denying he is a “pseudo-intellectual,” according to Newsweek. He reportedly called himself the “highest cited psychologist” at the University of Toronto. He touted his previous research at McGill University and Harvard, as well as his involvement in writing “objectively influential research papers” between 1993 and 2016, the National Post reported. (RELATED: Dr. Jordan Peterson Talks Personality Differences Between Liberals And Conservatives)

Peterson said he is glad the incel community found “solace” in his work, though he believes men and women should not have disdain for the opposite sex, the outlet continued.

“Many of the young men whom the progressive and cancel-culture-facilitating mad woke mob (which contains no shortage of bitter, self-righteous, victimhood-brandishing, virtue-signalling [sic], accusatory and even outright demented mean-girl feminists) have shamed and tortured into cowering for ever daring to manifest a single masculine attribute have turned to my work and found some solace therein,” Peterson said, according to the outlet.

Peterson seemed to take no issue with the fact of actor Chris Pine portraying him, according to a Saturday statement provided to the National Post, but he criticized Hollywood for allegedly being dominated by “woke, self-righteous bores and bullies.”

“Now, [Chris Pine] has a reputation as quite an attractive man … so that could be worse,” he said in the statement, according to the National Post. “I also hope that Chris Pine at least does the sartorial splendour [sic] of my very formal public wardrobe justice as he pillories me in the latest bit of propaganda disseminated by the woke, self-righteous bores and bullies who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist that the production of such tripe,” Peterson continued.

“Don’t Worry Darling,” slated to premiere Sept. 23, revolves around a young couple in 1950’s America whose lives take dramatic turns spurred by Pine’s character. One scene of the trailer shows mild similarities between Pine’s character and Peterson, when Pine’s character asks, “What is the enemy of progress?,” according to the National Post.

“Chaos,” a character replies in the film trailer.

“Yes. Nasty word,” says Pine’s character. The dialogue in the trailer resembles the subtitle of Peterson’s first book, “12 Rules for Life,” published in 2021. “An antidote for chaos,” the subtitle reads, according to the National Post noted.