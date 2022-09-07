Clark County Official Linked To Death Of Muckraking Reporter In Las Vegas

A Democratic Clark County official was served a search warrant Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a journalist, according to a report.

Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. outside his home. Police believe he was fatally stabbed during an altercation on Friday, according to the Review-Journal.

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” authorities reportedly said Saturday. “We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.” (RELATED: Cops Confirm Body Found Is Memphis Mom Who Was Snatched While On Morning Run)

Authorities served a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, the Review-Journal reported. German had been working on a story about Telles the week he was killed, according to the outlet. The Review-Journal recently filed public records requests for messages and emails between Telles and other county officials.

Prior to his death, German had previously spent months reporting on Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office. Telles even lost his re-election bid in June after German’s reporting was published, according to the Review-Journal. German also unearthed allegations that Telles created a hostile work environment that included bullying and favoritism, according to the report.

Telles publicly lashed out at German in a series of tweets in June, alleging he was the victim of bullying.

Typical bully. Can’t take a pound of critism after slinging 100 pounds of BS. Up to article #4 now. You’d think he’d have better things to do. 😜 — Rob Telles (@RobTellesLV) June 25, 2022

Telles’ whereabouts remain unclear, the Review-Journal reported.

Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said the team was “devastated” by German’s passing.

“He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places,” Cook said.