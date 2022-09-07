‘Yellowstone’ Creator Casts Three Faces Many Viewers Have Seen For His New CIA Drama

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan added three new cast members to his latest CIA drama, all of whom fans have potentially seen before through his other iconic television shows.

“1883” star LaMonica Garrett and “Yellowstone’s” James Jordan and Dave Annable are all joining Sheridan’s next Paramount Network series “Lioness,” according to Variety. The three men will be acting alongside Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in the nearly true story of a real CIA program, the outlet continued.

Yellowstone Season 5 promises that “all will be revealed”

The show “follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives,” according to the logline, Variety reported.

Jordan and Garrett are tipped to portray “experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives” named Two Cups and Tucker, respectively, Variety continued. Annable is reportedly playing Saldana’s husband and the father of their two daughters. (RELATED: ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’: Everything We Know So Far About Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off)

While there is no official release date for “Lioness,” Sheridan is launching a slew of new shows in the coming years, as well as bringing back the highly anticipated fifth season of “Yellowstone” in November. The next spin-off from the cowboy drama, “1923,” is expected to hit screens in December.