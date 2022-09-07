‘Screw You Elizabeth Warren’: Mark Cuban Lets It Rip On Senator Over Taxes

Billionaire Mark Cuban ripped Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over her proposals to hike taxes.

Cuban made the comments at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles, where he was discussing women in politics and critiquing the two party system.

“Everybody just takes your money in little chunks, and all of a sudden that adds up. And because you give them these little chunks of money, you have to root for your team,” Cuban said. The entrepreneur then took aim at Warren, saying that while he’d be willing to accept a tax increase, Warren’s plans take it a step too far.

“I don’t mind being taxed more,” Cuban said. “I wrote a blog 20 years ago saying it’s most patriotic thing you can do after military service, is pay your taxes. Because that’s what allows everybody, you know, to live and to prosper. But, yeah, the idea of just, ‘Soak the rich, billionaire tears, let’s sell that cup’ — screw you, Elizabeth Warren, you’re everything wrong with politics.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Says He Will Visit IRS After Elizabeth Warren Claims He Paid ‘Zero’ In Taxes)

Warren has proposed an “ultra-millionaire tax” which would tax the wealth of American households with a net worth greater than $50 million. The proposal, introduced in 2021, would have placed a 2% annual tax on households with a net worth between $50 million and $1 billion. Those with a net worth greater than $1 billion would face an additional 1% surtax.