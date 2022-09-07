New York City School’s Assistant Principal Admits He Wouldn’t Hire Conservatives In Video Footage

A New York City assistant principal admitted that he would not hire conservatives, according to video footage published by Project Veritas.

Todd Soper, the assistant principal at Neighborhood Charters Schools, was caught on undercover video footage stating that he would not hire an individual with conservative values or anyone who he believes to be “colorblind” on diversity issues. Soper deleted his social media after the Project Veritas video was released.

Soper explicitly said “no” when asked if he would hire a conservative and said that the district uses “diversity, equity, and inclusion” questions to gauge an individual’s political ideology.

“If they [candidates] say that diversity is about — if they say something that lends itself to be colorblind, which could happen, like, ‘Oh, it’s like, you know, like everyone is equal’… So, like that person wouldn’t get hired,” Soper said according to the video.

“We have very specific questions, and ultimately our Diversity-Equity-Inclusion question, our DEI question is — it’s very telling if somebody has done a lot of work within themself, within the profession,” the educator continued. “If people don’t answer that question right, they are just an automatic not hire.”

BREAKING PART III: NYC @nc_schools Asst. Principal @ToddSoper Now 2nd School Admin Exposed With Discriminatory Hiring Practices Against Conservatives Answer ‘Diversity-Equity-Inclusion Question’ Incorrectly “Automatic Not Hire”#TheSecretCurriculumpic.twitter.com/SCsTgn34Bj — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 6, 2022

In the video, Soper spoke of an individual teacher who “refused to talk about Juneteenth” in the classroom. He claimed that the educator also refused to teach about Black Lives Matter and that while she left the school, she would likely have been fired “just based off of mindset.”

The educator also admitted in the video that the school discusses LGBTQ+ and sexual identity lessons beginning in kindergarten. He seemingly referenced the book “Julian Is A Mermaid,” which discusses a young boy dressed in fairy-tale drag. (RELATED: Connecticut Assistant Principal Placed On Leave For Allegedly Bragging He Blacklisted Catholic, Conservative Teachers)

Project Veritas reported that Soper is an employee with the New York City Department of Education, though the educator deleted his social media accounts before the Daily Caller could verify these reports.

Neighborhood Community Schools and the New York City Education Department did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.