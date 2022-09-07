‘His Leg Split In The Middle’: Two Injured Jumping From Apartment Fire In New York City

Four people were rescued and two jumped from a burning building Tuesday evening in Queens, New York.

All six individuals required medical attention and five were transported to a local hospital by emergency services after a second floor home burst into flames around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to the New York Post. Two individuals were on the ground when fire crews arrived, one of whom may have fallen while trying to escape the flames, the outlet reported.

A witness claimed they saw one man climbing down the fire escape, but fell from around the second story, appearing to break his leg as he hit the ground, the NY Post continued.

“It’s a sound I don’t want to hear again,” the witness told the outlet. “His leg split in the middle when he hit the concrete.”

Flames were coming out of the windows of the apartment when fire crews arrived, footage of which was shared on Twitter. It took 60 firefighters to put the fire out, the NY Post continued. A mother and new born baby were among those rescued by the teams.

The fire was brought under control around 8:30 p.m., according to NBC New York. The exact cause and nature of the fire remains unknown.