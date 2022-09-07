Super Bowl Ad Sales Skyrocket Despite Global Advertising Slowdown

Fox Sports Executive Vice President Mark Evans said the network has sold almost all of its 30-second ad slots for Super Bowl LVII in February, 2023.

Evans estimated that Fox has five or less spots left for commercials during the iconic sporting event, with 95% of spaces purchased already despite massive slowdowns in ad-spending by many U.S. corporations, according to Variety. NBC is not far behind, claiming that it’s sold 90% of its inventory ahead of the regular NFL season starting on Thursday, the outlet continued.

“We came out of the upfront marketplace with over 90% sellout in the Super Bowl, which has never happened before. It’s a record for us,” Evans said, according to Ad Week. “As we sit today, we still have a handful of units left.”

The Super Bowl is typically the most-viewed televised event in the U.S. year after year, providing companies with unparalleled access to consumers, Variety noted. As a result, Fox can charge exceedingly high costs, with some 30-second slots reportedly going for over $7 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Credits His Success To Psychedelic Plant)

Despite companies like Warner Bros. Discovery, which runs CNN, TNT, Food Network and more, saying cutting its outlook for the rest of 2022 because of a decline in advertising revenue, it doesn’t look like the epic American Super Bowl tradition is feeling the stagnation, WSJ continued.