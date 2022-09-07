The New York Jets Name Joe Flacco Their Starting Quarterback

The New York Jets will reportedly start Joe Flacco at quarterback Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens to begin the new NFL season.

Flacco will take over for the injured Zach Wilson who suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee back in August during the Jets’ first pre-season game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco in Week 1 vs. Ravens. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/RaGpcweaXe — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2022

During a press conference Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that the earliest Wilson could be expected back would be early in October against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the meantime, the offense will run through Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco.

During Flacco’s tenure with his week one opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, he defeated and outplayed some of the all-time great quarterbacks in NFL history. Flacco outperformed the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger in post-season competition. He is known for taking his play to another level when the pressure is on. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills And Tight-End Dawson Knox Agree On Big Money Contract Extension)

If Flacco manages to lead the Jets to wins in the first month of the season, Saleh will be face a difficult choice deciding who to start for the rest of the season once Wilson recovers from his injury.

Either way, the Jets could use some wins. Come Sunday, Flacco will be throwing passes for a franchise that has missed the playoffs in eleven straight seasons.