Top Tips for Using Disposable Vape Pens

You don’t even need to be a smoker to know that vape pens are all the rage at the moment. Disposables vape pens especially have become increasingly popular over the past few years, with both the younger generation and more versed consumers enjoying the wide range of products offered by manufacturers and retailers.

The e-cigarette hype has rapidly been replaced by the deliciously flavored vapors of disposable vape pens, spreading candy, mint, vanilla, fruit punch, and other aromas in the air. Diversity is definitely one of the aspects that appeal to consumers. For example, Hyde Vape are known as one of the most reputable brands in the market, offering more than 100 different flavors, so they have something for everyone to enjoy.

But disposable vape pens have a lot going for them apart from variety – they’re discreet, practical, and extremely convenient; they’re, sleek, compact, easy to use and you don’t have to concern yourself with maintenance as you would with other devices.

If you’re new to vaping and you want to learn more about these interesting little gadgets and how to use them, this guide will put you up to date with the basics, so you can enjoy the best vaping experience.

What are disposable vape pens?

Just like the name implies, disposable vape pens are single-use vaping devices pre-filled with an e-liquid. They consist of a battery, tank, atomizer, and mouthpiece, and can provide up to 800 puffs, depending on the capacity of the product you choose. After the cartridge runs out, you simply dispose of them. There’s no need to recharge the battery or replace the cartridges.

Since disposable vape, pens are already charged and ready for immediate use, there’s nothing you need to do after your purchase them apart from vaping. That’s why vape pens represent the ultimate form of convenience and flexibility, making them the best choice for people who are always on the go. They’re also cheaper than refillable devices, so they’re a great option if you’re on a budget and you want to try multiple flavors.

Apart from that, most disposable vape pens also check the aesthetics box, as they come in a variety of elegantly designed shapes, like the ones provided by Elf Bar, already famous for their appealing looks.

Useful tips for using disposable vape pens

While disposable vapes are extremely easy to use, as a beginner there are a few aspects to consider in order to make the most of your vaping experience.

Make sure the device is functional

First thing first, you have to check if the device you’ve purchased works as intended. That means you have to test it. Keep in mind that not all devices work the same way. Since the number of brands and devices on the market has increased considerably recently, features vary from one model to another. So, while most disposable vape pens have an “on” button on their side to activate them, others may lack this function.

If your device has a button, press it before inhaling. This should turn on an indicator light that lets you know your device is now active and ready to be used. If your pen doesn’t have any button, it means it’s the type of device that’s powered up by inhalation. When the light turns on it means that the device is producing vapor and you can start using it. This quick test only takes a few seconds and helps you assess the functionality of your disposable vape pen.

Inhale vape properly

Once you’ve made sure your vape pen is functional, you can start vaping. Since vape devices are activated by inhalation, you have to pay attention to the way you inhale, especially the first few times you take a draw.

The best way to do it is to inhale slowly and steadily, taking in smaller amounts. If you’re too eager and start inhaling sharply from the get-go, you may end up getting choked by a dreadful fit of coughing that will put you off vaping forever. So, it’s best to start slowly and wait some time in between puffs until you find the right pace for you.

Clean your device

Although disposable vape pens are not long-term devices, it’s recommended to clean them regularly throughout their use. This is all the more important if your pen is leaking. Vaping liquids can be quite messy, so if you want to keep your device looking and functioning properly, a quick cleanup should do the trick. All you have to do is wipe the mouthpiece with a Q-tip or rub it with an alcohol-based solution and you’re good to go. You can also rinse the mouthpiece with some cold water after each use.

Store the vape safely

Your vape pen’s longevity depends on how often and how intensely you use it, but it’s also a matter of proper storing. So, you have to think of an adequate place where you keep your device while not in use. The best option is to store it in a special case.

However, if you don’t own a vape pen case and you don’t want to purchase one either, the next best thing is to find a cool dry place away from the sun. It’s a well-known fact that direct sunlight can alter the properties of the e-liquid, so make sure you follow these basic rules for safe storage.

Don’t open it

Just as we’ve mentioned previously, disposable vape pens are ready to use and don’t require charging or replacing components. That also means you have no reason to open or disassemble the device. In doing so, you’ll just get a messy result with e-liquid splattered all around. There’s no point in trying to replace the cartridge with a new one when you notice the e-liquid level is running low. Use the vape pen as intended and replace it with a new one after the cartridge runs out, obviously after you’ve disposed of the empty vape pen safely by throwing it into an appropriate bin.