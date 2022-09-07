‘This Was Her Country, Too’: Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Biden Voters’ After Horrific Memphis Murder

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke out on the killing of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two from Memphis, Tennessee.

“Cleotha Abston was a predator. He was an evil man,” Carlson said.

Carlson noted the high crime rates that drove people away from cities like Memphis, Baltimore, Detroit and Wilmington, Delaware.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke out Tuesday night on the killing of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher whose body was discovered after an alleged kidnapping.

“Every year on their wedding anniversary, Eliza Fletcher’s husband wrote her a love note on Instagram. Reading them now will make you cry, but you can see why he felt that way. Her warmth and her decency shine through,” Carlson said. “Meanwhile, in Memphis, seven miles across the city, lived a man called Cleotha Abston. Like Eliza Fletcher, Abston also grew up in the city of Memphis, but he could not have been a more different sort of person.”

“Judging from his long public record, Cleotha Abston devoted his life to preying on people weaker than he was. Cleotha Abston was a predator. He was an evil man,” Carlson continued. “At a young age, Abston was arrested for, among many, many other things, stealing, aggravated assault weapons charges, carjacking and rape.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Will The Memphis Police Department No Longer Respond To Certain Crimes?)

Abston faces charges of kidnapping and first-degree murder in relation to the death of Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two. He served a 20-year-prison sentence for the kidnapping of Kemper Durand, a Memphis attorney.

“The whole story could not be more shocking or more horrible, but here’s what may be the scariest part. Some people didn’t seem particularly shocked or horrified by it. In the hours after Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance, Biden voters on social media seemed to dismiss the crime on racial grounds,” Carlson said.

“The point they’re making was clear: ‘Everyone knows the rules. Eliza Fletcher violated those rules. You can’t go outside at certain hours in certain places in America, obviously, and if you do, if you violate the rules, you run the risk of being raped and murdered. That’s how things work in this country. So, adapt. Accept it. Move on,’” Carlson said later.

Carlson then discussed the high crime rates in a number of major cities.

“Cities like Memphis or Baltimore or Detroit or Montgomery or Gary, Indiana or Wilmington, Delaware, or a dozen other formerly prosperous, orderly little cities across the country were destroyed forever by the rioting that accompanied our last progressive social revolution more than 50 years ago. Politicized criminals started breaking things, torching buildings, stealing, and immediately anyone with a decent job just left,” Carlson said. “They pulled their kids out of school, sold the house or not, didn’t matter, and they split for somewhere else, and mostly they have never come back. That is true not simply in Memphis, but in places all over the country.”

“So, it seems a little weird to a lot of people when someone like Eliza Fletcher, someone who could live anywhere, voluntarily moves back to a place like Memphis — not to some suburb of Memphis, but to the city of Memphis. That seems weird to people,” Carlson said. “But it’s not weird. It’s not odd at all when you think about it. Eliza Fletcher was from Memphis, she grew up there, and she had a right to come back. This was her country, too, just as it’s your country too. An American citizen should be able to live or walk anywhere in America without being raped or murdered for it, period. That is the baseline requirement for civilization. It’s called order.”

