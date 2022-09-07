Coked-Up Woman Kills Drunk Driver High On Meth In Gruesome Crash, Police Say

A woman high on cocaine is accused of killing a drunk driver who was high on meth in a gruesome crash that took place in January in Las Vegas, according to a report.

Thirty-seven year-old Summer Butler is charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and being in possession of a controlled substance, court documents show, according to KTLA.

The incident unfolded Jan. 14 when authorities were alerted to a two car-crash. One car was making a U-turn in a center lane causing Butler’s car, which was traveling at 73 miles per hour, to hit it from the front, according to the report. Both the driver and passenger of the car making the U-turn were ejected, according to the report. (RELATED: Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested For Driving Vehicle Up Electrical Pole)

Butler’s car skidded more than 150 feet before stopping in landscape. All three individuals involved in the crash were taken to a hospital, with Butler reportedly “acting erratic [and] had to be sedated by medical staff.”

While Butler was being treated for injuries a “small baggie containing a white substance fell out of the left side of her bra,” which was later determined to be cocaine, according to KTLA. Blood tests later confirmed Butler had cocaine and cannabinoids in her system as well as a .102 blood alcohol level, according to the report.

The victim who died in the crash had a blood alcohol level three times above the legal limit as well as methamphetamine, according to the report.

An arrest warrant was issued for Butler in June and she was later released on $15,000 bail in late August, KTLA reported.