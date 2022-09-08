Editor Daily Rundown: More Mayhem In Memphis

MORE MAYHEM IN MEMPHIS… Memphis Man Arrested After Allegedly Going On Facebook Live Shooting Spree

The prime suspect of a Facebook Live shooting spree in Memphis, Wednesday, was arrested after allegedly shooting four people fatally and injuring three others.

Memphis law enforcement arrested Ezekiel Kelly, 19, after he allegedly went on a Grand Theft Auto-style shooting spree around the city, switching cars and traveling from scene to scene, shooting multiple people, TMZ reported. Kelly filmed his alleged attacks on Facebook Live, with one part of the footage showing him aiming his weapon at a person in an auto parts store before firing, the outlet continued.

Police urged residents to remain indoors and the University of Memphis was placed on lockdown after shots were reported in the vicinity of the campus, according to a statement from the school shared on Twitter. Memphis police chief CJ Davis said Kelly caused at least eight crime scenes during his rampage, according to Fox 13.

NEWSWEEK: Ezekiel Kelly, Memphis Shooter, Was Released Early From Prison

Ezekiel Kelly, the 19-year-old arrested following a series of shootings around Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced to three years in prison for aggregated assault in 2021, according to court filings. […]

Court records show in 2020 Kelly was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He pled guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault and was imprisoned for three years in June 2021 at the Shelby County Department of Corrections, but was already out of jail, for reasons that are unclear. Kelly served only 11 months in jail and was released in March of this year.

PATRICK HAUF: Biden Admin Is Placing Vending Machines Filled With Drug Supplies in Rural Kentucky

The Biden administration is set to spend $3.6 million to deploy vending machines filled with drug supplies in rural Kentucky—an effort the Biden administration claims will reduce stigma for drug users.

The project from the National Institutes of Health was launched in August and will study the effectiveness of “harm reduction kiosks” in rural Appalachia that contain “injection equipment, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, hygiene kits, condoms, and other supplies.” The vending machines allow drug users to obtain items such as syringes without interacting with a health professional, in hopes of eliminating the “stigma” that comes with visiting an in-person harm reduction facility, according to the health agency.

The White House referenced the project in an August 31 press release on its actions taken “to address addiction and the overdose epidemic.” The administration has adopted a wide range of harm reduction policies, which aim to make illicit drug use safer rather than eliminate it.

NY POST: DHS let in thousands of Afghan refugees without proper vetting, 'at least two' were security risks: watchdog

The Department of Homeland Security failed to properly screen thousands of refugees who fled Afghanistan after last year’s botched US troop withdrawal — leading border security officials to admit “at least two” Afghans who were national security risks, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.

The DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in its 34-page rundown that the information used by Customs and Border Protection to vet evacuees didn’t match up with data in other government databases.

“We found missing, incomplete, or inaccurate first and last names, [dates of birth], travel document numbers, travel document types, and visa data,” read the report, which said watchdog officials had scrutinized nearly 89,000 evacuee records in CBP’s system.

JONATHAN TURLEY: "A Dangerous Escalation": Fifty-Six Percent of Voters Believe President Biden Sought to "Incite Conflict"

Now, a Trafalgar poll shows that a majority of Americans believe that Biden was tried to “incite conflict” with his speech.

The poll asked respondents, “What is your opinion of President Biden’s recent primetime address to the nation in which he accused his political opponents of representing ‘an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic’?”

Fifty-six said the speech “represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.”



POLITICO…

[S]ome White House staff acknowledge that they erred in certain components of Biden’s speech. Two other people with knowledge of the mood inside the building said some staff were flabbergasted by the advanced team’s work, which made it so that a close up shot of the president only included the blood red background.

REPORT: Biden White House Upset CNN Is Not Being 100% Obedient

The White House has allegedly been upset with CNN over its recent coverage of President Joe Biden and his administration.

The White House had disdain for their reporting of Biden’s speech Sept. 1 in front of Independence Hall where the president attacked “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republicans” as a threat to American democracy, according to Politico. The administration was specifically upset about the network’s focus on the optics of the speech, most notably the blood red background, according to Politico, which cites an individual with knowledge of the situation. […]

The White House has also expressed frustration over former Obama strategist David Axelrod’s criticism of the administration on CNN. Axelrod has criticized the president’s performance at press conferences and some of his policies both on the network and in op-ed pieces.

PHILIP BUMP,WAPO: Most enthusiastic about voting? According to polling: Republican men.

Protecting access to abortion in the wake of the dismantling of Roe v. Wade quickly became a rallying cry aimed at November — but polling doesn’t indicate that Democrats have seen a big surge in support from female voters.

In fact, data provided to The Washington Post by the polling firm YouGov indicate that the group that reports the most enthusiasm about voting is the polar opposite of what many expect: Republican men. And that this enthusiasm has grown.

FREE BEACON: How Raphael Warnock Dodges Income Taxes

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) has an unusual financial arrangement with an outside employer that allowed him to avoid income taxes on $89,000 in outside salary last year, according to tax experts.

Warnock, who works as the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, said the church paid him $89,000 last year as a “parsonage allowance”—as opposed to regular outside income, which is subject to strict limitations for senators under federal law. Lawmakers are not allowed to receive more than $29,895 in outside income.

The news raises questions about whether Warnock is taking a tax break that’s unavailable to the vast majority of Americans. […]

The Walker campaign has slammed Warnock for doubling his annual salary since taking office, raking in $120,000 from the Ebenezer Baptist Church and over $240,000 for a book deal.

Police Arrest County Official In Connection To Death Of Reporter Who Unearthed Dirt On Politician

A Democratic Clark County official was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a journalist, according to a report.

Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. outside his home. Police believe he was fatally stabbed during an altercation Friday, according to the Review-Journal.

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” authorities reportedly said Saturday. “We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”

Authorities served a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, the Review-Journal reported. German reportedly had been working on a story about Telles the week he was killed. The Review-Journal recently filed public records requests for messages and emails between Telles and other county officials.

BEEGE WELBORN: Jackson MS problems are deeper than the water

In 2013, the city contracted with Siemens to upgrade sewer lines, the water-treatment plant, and install new water/sewer meters with a streamlined modern billing system. […]

As water meters go, Siemens had never hooked that manufacturer up to the Oracle database they were going to use for the new billing system, so Jackson became a “test case.” On their dime.

Speaking of “dimes,” they didn’t collect any! HOW many is NONE? Oh, boatloads. Enough to about crash the city financially […]

British PM Lifts Fracking Ban To Combat Energy Crisis

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that she is lifting the ban on fracking to help her country reduce exorbitant energy prices.

Truss, who was appointed as the new Conservative Prime Minister on Tuesday, announced in the House of Commons that she will enable oil and gas developers to seek permission from the government to increase domestic fuel supplies as the U.K. looks to combat its energy crisis. Truss said she hopes to get fracking operations started within the next six months and is also approving 100 new exploration licenses for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

“We will make sure that the U.K. is a net energy exporter by 2040,” Truss told parliament. “We are supporting this country through this winter and next, and tackling the root causes of high prices so we are never in the same position again.”

Queen Elizabeth Placed Under Medical Supervision, Doctors 'Concerned' For Her Health

Queen Elizabeth II of England’s doctors recommended she be placed under medical supervision Thursday.

Royal medical staff, concerned for the queen’s health, recommended she remain under their supervision at her home at Balmoral Castle following evaluation Thursday morning, according to a statement shared on the Royal website. Her son, Prince Charles, as well as his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and her grandson Prince William have traveled to the Scottish castle to be with the queen, CNN reported.

The queen met Tuesday with Britain’s latest Prime Minister, Liz Truss. The royal cancelled a meeting Wednesday with her Privy Council, a source told ABC News.

BBC One Suspends All Programming Until 6 P.M. Following Reports Of The Queen's Health

BBC One, the leading television network for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, suspended regular programming Thursday.

The network suspension will last until 6 p.m. GMT, a decision prompted by the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle amid concerns for her health, The National reported. The BBC started reporting on the news shortly before 1 p.m. local time, then later confirmed coverage of Her Royal Highness would be the singular focus of programming until the evening, the outlet noted.

Presenters on the iconic television network, such as Welsh-born anchor Huw Edwards, dressed in black tie Thursday after the news of The Queen’s health was released, as seen in images shared on Twitter.

NY POST: Harry, Meghan rush to be with Queen Elizabeth II — joining estranged family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join senior members of the royal family Thursday in rushing to be with Harry’s ailing grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The self-exiled Duke and Duchess of Sussex — in the UK for a rare visit since moving to California — “will be traveling to Scotland,” their spokesperson confirmed.

There they will be reunited with Harry’s estranged family, all of whom are rushing to the Queen’s Balmoral estate after Buckingham Palace confirmed that doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”