ESPN Hires Pat McAfee For Its ‘College GameDay’ Lineup

ESPN just clinched one of the most popular men in mainstream media, Pat McAfee, for its “College Gameday” lineup, making for one of the most highly anticipated unions in the world of sports.

The network announced Wednesday that McAfee will join ESPN as a full-time analyst. McAfee has signed on to a multi-year agreement, according to The Athletic. There are conflicting reports as to whether McAfee will step away from his role as the official commentator for WWE’s “Friday Night Smackdown” in order to focus on his new role. McAfee plans to do so, according to The Athletic, while the New York Post reported McAfee will continue doing commentary for the program.

Pat McAfee is joining ESPN’s College GameDay as a full-time member, per @nypost. He’ll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. pic.twitter.com/4y1XOIDcvX — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 7, 2022

The news comes on the heels of a multi-year extension that McAfee entered into with the WWE in July, according to The Athletic.

McAfee’s newest venture is big news for the world of sports entertainment, and marks a milestone moment in McAfee’s career in front of the microphone. (RELATED: Pat McAfee Claims He Saw A UFO)

Getting to join @CollegeGameDay full time is an ABSOLUTE HONOR… 🗣🗣I CAN’T WAIT for Austin Texas this Saturday#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EZZyMftE9P — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022



The former NFL punter is entering familiar territory as part of his new assignment. He previously appeared on “College GameDay” in 2019 as well as 2020, and is now poised to guide the program through coverage of the Rose Bowl as well as the College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship, according to The Athletic.

All eyes are on McAfee as he takes on his new position with what seems to be the full support of WWE executive Triple H.

McAfee “will remain a member of the WWE Universe,” Triple H tweeted Wednesday.

The 35-year old sports personality will maintain his daily talk show on YouTube, according to the NY Post.