Queen Elizabeth II Dead At Age 96

Queen Elizabeth II, ruler of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, died Thursday aged 96.

Her Royal Highness was placed on bedrest and medical supervision Thursday following concerns from her doctors over her health. She died Thursday after ruling the British Isles and Commonwealth for more than 70 years.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth is the longest ruling and greatest traveled monarch in British history, according to the official Royal website. Her full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. She was born April 21, 1926, to the House of Windsor in London, England, to Prince Albert, Duke of York and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

She was crowned queen on February 6, 1952 after her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne to her father in 1936, according to Britannica. Shortly under five years prior, she married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten of the Royal Navy, who was formerly Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. (RELATED: ‘So Who’s On Drugs Here’: Here Are 17 Of Prince Philip’s Most ‘Based’ Quotes)

Upon his marriage to the queen, Philip was given the title Duke of Edinburgh. He died April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. They were married for 73 years, having four children together, Prince Charles of Wales, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, the first of whom is expected to be crowned in the coming months.

Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and North Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, is dead. Long-live the King.