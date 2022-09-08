‘They’ll Have To Kill Me First’: Steve Bannon Rips ‘Dying Regime’ As He Gets Perp-Walked In Handcuffs

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon blasted the “dying regime” as he walked alongside authorities in handcuffs Thursday.

New York state authorities indicted Bannon Thursday for allegedly defrauding donors to his non-profit group, “We Build The Wall.” Bannon and We Build The Wall are charged with two counts each of second-degree money laundering and fourth-degree conspiracy, and one count each of first-degree scheme to defraud and fifth-degree conspiracy.

ABC News Investigations reporter Olivia Rubin captured Bannon’s statement to the press as he walked away in handcuffs.

“For every conservative American, this is what happens in the last days of a dying regime,” Bannon told reporters in handcuffs. “They will never shut me up, they’ll have to kill me first. I have not yet begun to fight.”

Bannon and the company both pleaded not guilty to all charges, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities indicted Bannon, Andrew Badolato, Timothy Shea, and Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage in August 2020 with the same charges for allegedly raising more than $25 million into “We Build The Wall” non-profit, according to a Department of Justice release. Large portions of the funds were allegedly donated under the false pretenses that it all went toward the construction of the border wall. (RELATED: Bannon Goes Off In Post Verdict Presser: ‘Gutless…Show Committee Trial’)

Bannon and Kolfage allegedly hid the misappropriation of funds by creating fake invoices and accounts to “launder donations” and cover up their crimes. The two routed donations from another non-profit run by Bannon which gave him $1 million in personal use and Kolfage $350,000 in personal funds.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon at the end of his term. He faced a trial on fraud and money laundering charges in Manhattan federal court in May.

A Washington D.C. jury convicted Bannon on two charges of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee. He faces between 60 days to two years in jail and a fine between $200 and $200,000.