Trump’s Fundraising Arm Under Federal Investigation: REPORT

A federal grand jury investigating events leading up to Jan. 6 is probing former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC, according to multiple reports.

The grand jury issued subpoenas intended to probe the PAC’s formation history, fundraising, money reception and spending record, ABC News reported. Around six Trump White House and 2020 campaign aides including Beau Harrison and William S. Russell, who have both worked for the former president since he left office, were subpoenaed this week, familiar sources told The New York Times.

Save American PAC was started not long after the 2020 presidential election. Records indicated the PAC’s cash funds stood at slightly less than $100 million at July’s end, ABC News said.

At least one subpoena was marked by the name of fraud-focused D.C. federal prosecutor’s name, according to NYT. Moreover, one other subpoena purportedly looked for correspondences with Pennsylvania lawyer Bruce Marks, who was involved in work to challenge election results.

The grand jury is looking for communications with people already named in other Trump-related subpoenas, NYT reported.

Trump and allies have claimed the 2020 election was stolen in urging donations to Save America PAC, according to ABC News. They have called for Trump supporters to give money in response to probes of Trump’s business record and other activities. (RELATED: Trump Reaches Settlement With House Oversight Committee Over Financial Records)

The PAC was also the subject of scrutiny from the January 6th Committee over its fundraising structure.

“Throughout the committee’s investigation, we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off,” Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren said. “Donors deserve to know where their funds are really going. They deserve better than what President Trump and his team did.”

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

