Trump Threatens To Sue Fox News Over Ads From Lincoln Project ‘Perverts’

Former President Donald Trump threatened to sue Fox News on a Truth Social post Thursday over a newly released Lincoln Project ad.

The ad aired in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the former president resides in the warmer months of the year, the Lincoln Project said in a press release. It called Trump’s supporters “suckers” for allowing him to “scam them” into his lifestyle and business.

Trump called the Lincoln Project “perverts” and “lowlifes” and criticized Fox News after the ad aired locally on the network. Fox News confirmed to the Daily Caller that the ad was a local buy and the network did not purchase any Lincoln Project ad. The local market purchased the ad which allowed it to air on all networks in Bedminster, including Fox News.

“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” he said. “I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. The Paul Ryun [Ryan] run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in court!”

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson “double dog” dared Trump to sue them in response to the post. He called the former president a “threat” to democracy and the republic in a Twitter video message directed at Trump. (RELATED: Trump To Sue CNN)

“Go for it,” Wilson said. “Go for it, bitch. Come at me. I can’t wait. We’re delighted by the thought that you would try to sue us, Donald. Do it! Do it! I double dog dare you!…You’re not gonna sue anybody, Donald. You’re not gonna do shit. You’re not gonna do a god damn thing. You are weak, you are impotent, you’re flabby, you’re sitting there in the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago or the bridal suite at Bedminster grinding your gears wondering why that the Lincoln Project, no matter how many times you tried to kill us, keeps coming at you.”

“You know why? We’re here in this fight for a long haul because you are a threat to democracy, you are a threat to America, you are a threat to the republic,” he continued. “You are a threat to the Constitution, you are a thief of classified documents, you are a traitor to this country, you tried to overthrow this government and the system of our peaceful transition of power. And fuck you.”

Donald Trump is “Truthing” that he’s going to sue @ProjectLincoln. I have words for him. pic.twitter.com/0Cnyu5xQ3W — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 8, 2022

The former president referenced the allegations of sexual misconduct against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver. Twenty one men alleged that Weaver sent sexually provocative messages to men, some who were underaged, throughout the past several years. The men sent conservative writer Ryan Girdusky several screenshots of his messages in 2021.

The Lincoln Project cleared itself of any wrongdoing by denying they had any knowledge of Weaver’s sexual misconduct allegations.