Two Injured In ‘Gang’ Shooting At Uvalde’s Memorial Park

Two people were shot and injured Thursday at Uvalde, Texas’ Memorial Park, the city’s Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. local time, police said. The two victims were transported to hospitals in San Antonio, Texas, for treatment after the they sustained gunshot wounds. (RELATED: ‘Silent Professionals’: The Real Story Behind The Elite Border Patrol Unit That Killed The Texas School Shooter)

“At this time, we believe that we have persons of interest in custody. There are no deaths to report. No names are being released at this time until we confirm their involvement,” Rodriguez said.

The incident follows a May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The two victims were juveniles, the police department said in a Facebook post. The incident involved “gang violence,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Thursday evening.

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members,” Abbott said,

Abbott added that DPS will be conducting patrol operations in gang hotspots, bring six DPS trooper units to work day and night, plan an anti-gang effort for the city and deploy special agents to target five gangs in the town.

“Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals,” Abbott said.

