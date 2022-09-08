POLL: Most Americans Would Rather Live In Florida Than California

UPDATE: This piece has been updated to reflect a statement by a spokesperson for Ron DeSantis.

American voters prefer Florida to California by a three to two margin, a new poll from WPA Intelligence found.

When asked where they would prefer to live, 61% of registered voters said they would rather live in Florida and 39% chose California, the poll, conducted Aug. 22-25, found. Independents and Republicans showed an even stronger preference for Florida, while Democrats preferred California.

Among registered Republicans, 83% chose Florida and 17% chose California, while 63% of Independents chose Florida and 37% chose California, the poll found. Among Democrats, 61% said they’d rather live in California and 39% chose Florida. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom’s In-Laws Donated To Ron DeSantis’ PAC)

“Though we aren’t surprised at the results, we are certainly pleased to see even more evidence of the success of Governor DeSantis’ leadership,” a DeSantis spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “He is constantly working to keep Florida free, safe, and among the states with the lowest tax burden on the individual.”

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day — but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida. Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors. It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022

The poll comes after a media feud between the state’s respective governors, both of whom are considered likely 2024 presidential candidates. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said freedom was under attack under the leadership of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a July ad, highlighting new Florida policies limiting abortions to 15 weeks and restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexuality for young children.

“Freedom is under attack in your state,” Newsom said in the ad. “I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom.”

DeSantis responded to the ads by pointing to Newsom’s strict COVID-19 policies.

“In Florida, we weren’t locking them down,” he said in a press conference, according to Bloomberg. “We lifted our people up. We made sure to protect individuals’ freedoms.”

Newsom did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

