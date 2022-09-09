Two Georgia Sheriff’s Deputies Were ‘Ambushed,’ Shot And Killed While Serving A Warrant, Police Say

Two sheriff’s deputies in Cobb County, Georgia, were killed while serving a warrant Thursday.

The deputies were “ambushed” while serving the warrant. The suspects then barricaded themselves inside of a residential home, leading to mass law enforcement presence in the neighborhood, WSB-TV reported. The identities of the deputies and suspects have yet to be released, the outlet noted in an article.

“What I can tell you in this moment is this — in plain terms it is simple, my two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig D. Owens said in a press conference, the outlet continued. “The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning.”

Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving a warrant. SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene. The suspect is barricaded. We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 9, 2022

The warrants were served for failure to appear by theft or deception.The deputies were targeted after they got out of their vehicle to talk to one of the suspects, according to WSB-TV. One of the suspects allegedly opened fire on the deputies from their car, while the other opened fire from a home, according to the outlet.

By the evening, at least one of the suspects managed to barricade themselves in the home listed on the warrant, but both were taken into custody shortly after midnight, WSB-TV reported. Police did not mention if the deputies returned fire, USA Today reported.