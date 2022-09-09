Fetterman Will Spend 9/11 With Anti-Cop Activist At Pro-Abortion Rally

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold a pro-abortion rally with a group headed by an anti-cop activist on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which claimed the lives of dozens of police officers, the The Washington Free Beacon reports.

The Sunday, “Women For Fetterman” rally will feature Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson, who tweeted in 2020 that “policing does not equal safety.”

“We must keep demanding change, including the call to defund the police, which means investing in community-based solutions, education, and health care — instead of militarizing police forces,” she said at the time.

Planned Parenthood supports the “defund the police” movement, according to the group’s website. (RELATED: Babies Bad For Business: Georgia Companies Claim Abortion Ban Will Hurt Bottom Line)

“Defunding the police means investing less in militarizing police forces and investing more in community-based solutions, education, and health care,” the site reads.

The Free Beacon previously reported that Fetterman had appointed Celeste Trusty, who describes herself as a “friend” of cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal, to the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.