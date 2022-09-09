King Charles Seemingly Extends An Olive Branch To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

King Charles seemingly extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during his first official speech as a monarch Friday.

He delivered his speech at 1 p.m., speaking in length about the profound loss of the Queen and the mourning process that has now begun. Touching on a variety of topics, he made sure to include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his address to the world. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” King Charles said.

King Charles took pause after making mention of Prince Harry and Markle, and ensured that his words were recognized before he initiated a different topic in his speech.

Prince Harry and Markle are no longer directly involved with Royal duties, after choosing to distance themselves from the royals amid their very public family feud, according to TMZ. Their fractured relationship with the Royal family has been front and center in the headlines since their bombshell interview with Oprah, and has left the family divided. (RELATED: Celebrities And Dignitaries Pay Tribute To The Queen)

The fact that King Charles embraced them and referenced them by name in a positive light lends hope to the idea that the passing of the Queen can somehow mend the differences of these embattled family members.

The world is now looking to King Charles to see what changes he will implement and to become familiar with what his approach will be now that he is the leader of the Royal family. His first official address to the nation has proven that the new King keeps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his thoughts and continues to wish them well in their pursuit of a new life.