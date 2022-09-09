Major Networks Carried King Charles’ First Speech But Not Biden’s ‘Threat To Democracy’ Address

Several major news networks carried King Charles’ first speech as monarch but not President Joe Biden’s recent address in which he billed millions of Americans as threats to Democracy.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 after having been placed on bedrest and medical supervision earlier in the day following concerns from her doctor. She died after ruling the British Isles and Commonwealth for more than 70 years.

During a speech in Philadelphia that was viewed as largely divisive, Biden called large swaths of Republican voters “extremists” and accused them of “fanning the flames of political violence.”

“There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country,” Biden said. “MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth, but in the shadow of lies.”

Outlets, such as ABC, CBS and NBC chose to run re-runs of TV shows, while Fox News ran “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” according to Deadline. NBC ran “Law & Order,” CBS played “Young Sheldon” and ABC played “Press Your Luck.” CNN and MSNBC both ran Biden’s speech, according to the report. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Once Thanked America For Kicking Britain’s Ass)

ABC, CBS and NBC, however, all chose to air King Charles’ first speech on Friday, according to Globe Opinion columnist Renée Graham.