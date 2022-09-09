‘Your Life Will Change’: Jesse Waters Lays Out ‘Plan Of Action’ For The Homeless

A Fox News host directly addressed the homeless during a Friday evening monologue, after claiming politicians can’t solve the problem.

“These politicians don’t care about their people. We cannot rely on the government anymore for anything. So I’m not going to waste my time telling these officials what they need to do anymore,” Jesse Watters said. “We have to address the other half of the problem. So tonight, I’m going to talk directly to the homeless, drug addicts and ex-cons. You are better than this. Pick yourself up and pay attention.” (RELATED: Crime Surges At Minneapolis Homeless Encampments, Multiple Sexual Assaults Investigated)

Homelessness has become an issue in multiple cities, including Seattle, Venice Beach, Portland and San Francisco.

WATCH:

“Here’s the plan of action. Get a motel room for an hour and take a shower. Then shave your face. Walk to the thrift shop, buy clean clothes. Get some new shoes. Then you go to the barber shop and you get your hair cut. You stare in that mirror during the hair cut. Your face is clean. You smell clean. You got a new shirt. Look under your own eyes in the mirror. See the real you and say to yourself, ‘This is who I am,’” Watters said.

“Then you hop on a bus and get as far as away from your sleazy crew, as far as possible. Go back to your family or, if you can’t, get outside of that city where there is not a dealer on every block and get yourself a job, any job. Because a job gives you purpose. Take a broom, an apron, a lawn mower, I don’t care. Do what you have got to do. Work all day and save money. Save 10% of your paycheck. Put it away,” Watters continued. “And then drink a lot of water. Do some pushups, go for a walk, find a book, read, sleep all night and work all day.”

Watters concluded by urging them to change their lives.

“It’s that simple. Listen to your conscience. You know what’s right and what’s wrong. Live in the moment. And every moment is an opportunity to make a decision,” Watters said. “Who do you want to be? You want to be better. And that’s how you get a fresh start. Your life will change if you do these things. And you don’t have to thank me.”

