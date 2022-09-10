Connecticut Department Of Public Health Removes Words ‘Mother’ And ‘Father’ From Childbirth Paperwork

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has removed the words “mother” and “father” from documents for expecting parents, according to guidance updated in January 2022.

Paperwork regarding obtaining a birth certificate for a newborn opts for the terms “birth parent” and “non-birth parent” to refer to a mother and father, respectively. (RELATED: Babies Bad For Business: Georgia Companies Claim Abortion Ban Will Hurt Bottom Line)

The paperwork asks questions such as, “birth parent’s weight immediately before they became pregnant with this child.” Noticeably absent from the paperwork are female pronouns to refer to mothers.

1/ 🧵The Connecticut Department of Public Health has removed the words “mother” and “father” from all medical paperwork surrounding childbirth. Mothers are now the “birth parent,” and fathers the “non-birth parent.” pic.twitter.com/GwEdt34DFP — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 9, 2022

Similar language updates for paperwork surrounding childbirth have been issued in states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The Pennsylvania worksheet, revised in May 2022 uses the term “birthing parent” to refer to a mother.

“The term ‘birthing parent’ is used to describe the parent who birthed the child,” the worksheet says.

The Ohio “Birth Parent’s Worksheet” still uses the term “mother” in several places.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment in time for publication.