Emily Ratajkowski Files For Divorce From Her Husband After Reports Of Infidelilty

Model Emily Ratajkowski has officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, following news that he had an affair.

Ratajkowski and McClard’s relationship has been rumored to have been on the rocks since July, when images taken by the paparazzi captured Ratajkowski without her wedding ring on, according to Page Six. McClard was suspected of cheating on Ratajkowski, and sources close to the model came forward to confirm McClard’s infidelity. “Yeah, he cheated,” the source said to Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog,” they continued.

Emily Ratajkowski is ready to legally move on from her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. https://t.co/qwcVatOqQn — E! News (@enews) September 9, 2022

Movers were spotted at Ratajkowski’s home in August, and it was confirmed that she had completely moved out of the New York City apartment she shared with McClard, according to TMZ.

The model filed for divorce Thursday, according to legal documents that were posted online. The big legal move was made shortly after Ratajkowski took to social media to reveal her new single status. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Brings The Heat With Her Bikini Birthday)

Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Husband After Cheating Allegations https://t.co/IzKheo4Axm — TMZ (@TMZ) September 9, 2022

Ratajkowski and McClard married in a surprise ceremony in 2018 and welcomed their son, Sylvester, to the world March 8, 2021, reported the outlet.

Online records indicate the divorce is still being “contested,” according to TMZ.