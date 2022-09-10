Jennifer Lawrence Whines About Making $25 Million For ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence is whining about making $25 million for her role in “Don’t Look Up,” and has just become incredibly annoying.

Her career has been pretty silent for the past several years, yet her dramatic return to the spotlight seems to have nothing to do with a character or role. Instead, her return has been focused on complaining about the wage gap between men and women, according to her interview with Vogue.

Lawrence is peeved at the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio made $5 million more than she did, and most of her fans simply can’t relate to this big concern of hers. “It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?” Lawrence said to Vogue.

Jennifer Lawrence had a Beyoncé moment during her 73 Questions with Vogue that dropped today. pic.twitter.com/8rsEojeynh — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) September 6, 2022

The average person would happily take a $25 million paycheck. It’s nothing to frown at. Unless you’re Lawrence, of course.

The actress, who hasn’t really shone since her 2019 appearance in “Dark Phoenix” has roared back to air her grievances about making less money than DiCaprio, even though she discussed this very same topic in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, during which she didn’t seem irritated by the issue at all.

In fact, she recognized that DiCaprio’s wage reflected the fact that his name drew a far greater box office response than hers did. She appears to have forgotten that fact now. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Calls GOP Senate Candidate A ‘Rich Tw*t’)

Jennifer Lawrence tells @Vogue she hopes to collaborate with Ari Aster and The Coen Brothers one day. pic.twitter.com/203xpM78RR — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 6, 2022

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay,” Lawrence said to Vanity Fair in 2021.

So what has changed between now and then? Nothing. And how much do fans care that she “only” made $25 million to play a character in a movie? Not so much.