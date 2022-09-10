‘The FBI Showed Up’: DCNF Reporter Details How Feds Pressured Americans Into Signing Away Gun Rights

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter detailed how the FBI reportedly pressured Americans into signing away their gun rights during a Saturday appearance on Newsmax.

“Between 2016 and least 2016 and 2019 twenty nineteen, we obtained extensive records from Gun Owners of America, a firearms rights group, as part of its ongoing freedom of information lawsuit against the FBI and between that period at least 2012, the FBI showed up at the homes and America ins and met with them in other redacting locations, individuals that they had been investigating for things like ongoing threats, making remarks on line deemed controversial on social media in chat rooms, and they handed them these forms that voluntarily, according to this form, waive the right to own possess or use any firearms at all,” DCNF investigative reporter Gabe Kaminsky told Newsmax host Tom Basile. (RELATED: ‘Waive Away Their Gun Rights:’ DCNF Reporter Discusses FBI’s Pressure Campaign On Gun Owners)

WATCH:

At least 15 Americans signed the forms the FBI presented to them, Kaminsky reported. The forms stated that those who signed them would be permanently entered into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

“We spoke to lot of legal experts who expressed a lot of alarm at this, particularly with the idea how this bodes with the Gun Control Act of 1968, which rules that someone can be barred from owning guns if they are adjudicated mentally defective or adjudicated to mental institution, which none of these people were to our knowledge,” Kaminsky said.

“Any time you’re dealing with armed federal agents, and this is something that lawyers who I spoke to, and Second Amendment experts echoed especially in a situation like this, I mean that’s a significant amount of pressure,” Kaminsky added.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

