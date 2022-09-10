Kate Middleton Officially Replaces Diana As The Princess Of Wales

King Charles III of the United Kingdom announced Friday that Prince William will now be known as the Price of Wales, and Kate Middleton will officially replace Princess Diana by taking on the title of the Princess of Wales.

The King bears the burden of the enormous task ahead, to fill the shoes of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and this is just one of many monumental changes that the royal family will see. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” he said.

The significance of this monumental change was not lost on fans and Royal watchers, who immediately recognized that this meant Middleton would take reign of the title once held by the beloved Princess Diana.

During her lifetime, Princess Diana executed a wide array of charitable efforts and was greatly adored and respected. The official title of ‘Princess of Wales’ has been vacant since her 1997 death in a car accident.

The King spoke of the significance of this change with confidence that his son and Middleton would succeed in the new positions they were appointed to. (RELATED: Celebrities And Dignitaries Pay Tribute To The Queen)

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said.

Charles did not appoint a new royal title to Meghan Markle or Prince Harry since they opted to resign from their royal duties. He did, however, mention them affectionately in his speech. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the King said.