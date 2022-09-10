Tommy Lee Announces OnlyFans Debut At Show In Sin City By Mooning The Crowd

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee announced to fans at a Las Vegas consort Friday night that he will be launching an OnlyFans account by mooning the audience.

The rocker’s announcement comes in the name of anti-censorship, as Lee cited the fact that Instagram removed a nude photo Lee posted in August, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Lee provided context to the announcement by reminding the show-goers that “in case you guys are f*cking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately,” according to the report. (RELATED: ‘Motherf*cking Bender, Bro’: Rockstar Tommy Lee Explains Why He Posted Nude Instagram Photo)

Before breaking the news, Lee asked male members of the audience to show their penises and sold the idea saying that the big screen at the Sin City stadium would make the private parts look “huge.” Some fans took part, Ultimate Classic Rock added.

WATCH: Tommy Lee announces he’s joined OnlyFans at Stadium Tour finale https://t.co/CLtPHMgbEN — Loudwire (@Loudwire) September 10, 2022



The drummer then pivoted the attention back to his nude photo and began to bemoan censorship by saying “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. No more d*cks, no more titties.”

In turn, Lee told the audience he’s turning to OnlyFans so he can bare his body online without any repercussions. (RELATED: Woman Reportedly Makes A Cool Million After Abandoning Her Teaching Career For OnlyFans)

“What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as f*ck. And you can show anybody whatever the f*ck you want, and they don’t f*cking take it down,” Lee declared.

Next, Lee turned around and mooned the crowd. Before bending over, he stated “So f*cking suck it … boom!” His rear end read “ONLYFANS” and the crowd roared.

In case anyone thought the theatrics were out of jest, Lee took to Instagram to make the announcement official by mooning netizens, too:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Lee (@tommylee)

Lee sought to reverse an old cliché about Las Vegas while in the spotlight at the weekend show, saying “And I think that we should dispel that f*cking bullsh*t ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.’ F*ck that. Let’s f*cking share it with the world.”