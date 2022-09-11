Police Officer, Former MLB Player Anthony Varvaro Killed In Car Crash On Way To 9/11 Memorial

A former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher was killed in a car crash Sunday while heading to a September 11 ceremony in Manhattan.

Anthony Varvaro was an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and was heading to work at a September 11 memorial when he was involved in a car crash, according to NBC New York. Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Varvaro, was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University in New York City before a career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. https://t.co/GZKBvBAGXq — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 11, 2022

“On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center – including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department – our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro,” a statement by Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole and Executive Director Rick Cotton reads, NBC New York reported.

Varvaro became an officer in December 2016 after looking into police jobs while playing in the MLB, NBC New York Reported. (RELATED: Ari Fleischer Was By President Bush’s Side On 9/11. Here’s His Account Of What Happened That Tragic Day)

Varvaro was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2005 and then played for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.