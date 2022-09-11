Hillary Clinton Says 9/11 Reminds Americans To Fight ‘Extremism’ Amid White House Attacks On ‘MAGA Republicans’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Sunday that 9/11 reminds Americans to fight “extremism” amid the White House’s attacks on “MAGA Republicans.”

Clinton told CNN host Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that the fateful day of September 11, 2001, sends the message of how important it is to fight “extremism” and political violence throughout the country.

“We rebuilt New York, we have done our best to take care of the families that lost so much on that terrible day,” she said. “And we have also, I think, been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to achieve political and ideological goals. So, I’m one who thinks there are lessons still to be learned from what happened to us on 9/11 that we should be very aware of during this time in our country and the world’s history.”

Clinton credited President Joe Biden for “sounding the alarm” about the posed “threats to our democracy.” She then said she wishes people would back the president in an agenda that “the vast majority of Americans approve of.” (RELATED: Reporter Asks Jean-Pierre If It’s ‘Hypocritical’ To Call Trump Candidates ‘Extreme’ After Dems Meddled In Their Primaries)

“There’s a small, but very vocal, very powerful, very determined minority who wants to impose their views on all the rest of us and it’s time for everybody, regardless of party, to say ‘no, that’s not who we are as America,'” she said.

Clinton’s words echoed the White House’s repeated claims that supporters of former President Donald Trump and “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Republicans” are “extremists” who pose a threat to American democracy. The president said Trump and “MAGA Republicans” have a philosophy that is almost “semi-fascism” during an Aug. 26 Democratic fundraiser in Maryland.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on the president to apologize for his “semi-fascism” remark. MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during an Aug. 5 interview if the president “owes half the country an apology.” She answered that the president only referred to an extreme faction of Republicans that have tried to take over the party.

Jean-Pierre said “MAGA Republicans” are an “extremist threat to our democracy” with an agenda attempting to take rights away from Americans at an Aug. 31 briefing. She then argued at a Sept. 1 briefing that this faction of the party is extreme for believing in an agenda the majority of the country allegedly disagrees with.

“When you have national Republicans who are leaders in their political party, who sit in office, who say that they want to take away the rights, even in case of incest and in case of rape, and taking away a woman’s right to make a decision on her body,” she said. “That’s extreme, and the president’s going to call that out. He’s going to continue to do everything that he can to make sure that we protect people’s freedoms. He’s going to do everything that he can to call that out. And that is important to call out, that is important to talk about.”

“And again, we see [a] majority of Americans who disagree, and so when you are not with where a majority of Americans are, then that is extreme, that is an extreme way of thinking,” she concluded.