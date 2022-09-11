NYC Housing Project Sees Four Shot In Broad Daylight

A gunman allegedly opened fire in broad daylight outside a housing project in New York City’s Bronx borough Friday, leaving four wounded before hurrying from the scene.

The unknown gunman approached the victims outside the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) Pelham Parkway public-housing site at 2250 Wallace Avenue around 4:40 p.m., according to an NYPD Tips Instagram post. The suspect is wanted for assault, the post stated. (RELATED: Video Shows Thugs Allegedly Ram Into SUV And Steal $20,000 In Luxurious NYC District)

The suspect allegedly ran to the front of the building and discharged around 5-7 rounds before hurrying back the way he came, a video of the incident revealed. The unidentified perpetrator is a hooded male with a peach-colored sweatshirt, ripped black jeans, medium- to dark-colored skin, and a white face mask, the clip indicated.

The suspect hurried North towards Matthews Avenue, the New York Post noted.

Two victims, 26- and 29-year-old males, were pierced in the buttocks but were driven to local hospitals by private means, police told the New York Post. Another male, 28, was shot in the foot, and the final victim, 22, was shot in the left ankle. All four targets are in stable condition, the outlet stated.

A man fatally shot his girlfriend in the same housing complex earlier that day, the New York Daily News reported.

Police believe ex-convict Pete Richardson, 42, shot Kristina Jones, 41, in the neck, before entering the apartment and turning the gun on himself, the outlet stated.