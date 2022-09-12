New York Giants Coach Dances In Locker Room After Making Bold Decision For The Win

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll collected his first win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and my gosh did he celebrate.

Footage of Daboll dancing in the locker room after the 21-20 winning game went viral online Sunday. The coach, surrounded by his team and a pretty awkward looking photographer, gave a pretty infectious dance performance in celebration of the epic win, cementing him in football history as an aggressive, decisive, coach who has the unconditional support of his team.

Brian Daboll in the Giants locker room 😂😂 (🎥 @SinoUniversal)pic.twitter.com/qNN2284mGE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022

Daboll was given the option of going for a 2-point conversion or kick the tying point with a little over a minute left on the clock during Sunday’s game, ESPN reported. “Go for the win,” Daboll said, in the post-win conference.

“We’re going to be aggressive. That is what we want to do. That is the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I can live with it. I thought that was the right decision.” (RELATED: Hall Of Fame Quarterback, Broadcaster Len Dawson Dies At Age 87)

The team was completely on board with Daboll’s decision, which led to the Giant’s first Week 1 win since 2016, ESPN noted. The players presented him and their new general manager, Joe Schoen, with game balls in the locker room after the game.