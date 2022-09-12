Six Killed, Over 20 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

Six people were killed and at least 28 others were wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend as crime continues to steadily rise in the Windy City, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police data shows around one third of the weekend shootings happened in two South Side police districts that have seen decreased shootings and murders but increased overall crime in the past year, the outlet reported. Seven of the city’s shooting victims were teenagers.

In one shooting, a man riding a scooter was gunned down after being hit by a car, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. In another incident, two men were gunned down outside of a Chinatown metro stop.

Chicago’s reported shooting incidents by Sept. 4 declined 18% this year compared to 2021, while total complaints of several violent crimes rose 37%, Chicago Police Department statistics revealed. Year-to-date complaints of motor vehicle theft and burglary increased by 64% and 28 percent respectively, with robbery reports going up by 18%. (RELATED: ‘The Whole System Is Broken’: Former Judge Sounds Off On Memphis Crime Wave)

Earlier this summer, Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she thought the city was seeing progress in addressing violent crime, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

“The biggest challenge I think that we face is we’ve got to make sure that these young people put down the guns, and we’ve got to make more progress on carjackings,” Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Police Department referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a Monday press conference.

