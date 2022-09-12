Dad Allegedly Shot Wife And 3 Kids Before Turning Gun On Self

A Maryland father of three allegedly shot and killed his kids and wife before turning the gun on himself, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday regarding a report of three deceased children and a female in Hebron Court in Elk Mills. Authorities arrived on scene and found “an unresponsive subject inside of the detached garage” before entering the residence where they “ultimately discovered five deceased subjects in various locations inside the residence and the detached garage,” according to a Facebook announcement.

Police say all the deceased individuals appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds and a semi-automatic handgun was found next to the deceased adult male. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Beheads Woman With Sword In California)

The deceased individuals have since been identified as 39-year-old Marcus Milligan, his wife Tara Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children, aged 14, 11 and 8, according to the New York Post.

One neighbor identified as Jeff described the family as “really, really nice,” according to CBS News. “There was no hint whatsoever of anything,” he reportedly said, noting he had seen Marcus Milligan just days before the shooting. “The dad was over Monday night to print a book report for one of his daughters because their printer was broken. It was just as normal as you can be.”

The family reportedly moved into the area around two years ago, with another neighbor saying the kids loved to play outside even in the rain and snow.

The family’s youngest son died recently of cancer, CBS News reported.