MMA Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead At Age 34

Former UFC fighter and MMA star Elias Theodorou died Sunday at the age of 34 after a battle with stage 4 liver cancer.

Theodorou’s fight against the disease was a very private one, and only those who knew him best were made aware of his health battle, according to TMZ.

Theodorou fought a total of 22 MMA bouts, and had an 8-3 run in the UFC, according to MMA Fighting. He was known for his victories over Sam Alvey, Eryk Anders, Dan Kelly, and Cezar Ferreira, and he won “The Ultimate Fighter: Nations” middleweight tournament, according to MMA Fighting.

A positive energy if ever there was one, a man who almost always flashed a winning smile, a man who spoke out about what he believed in. You will be missed Elias. (Don’t worry guys, he approved this photo 🤪)#themaneevent #themaneevent™ #rip #eliastheodorou #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/GBAIJkBVDg — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) September 12, 2022

Theodorou’s last fight in the ring took place in December 2021 at Colorado Combat Cub 10, against Bryan Baker. He won the match by unanimous decision, and was ranked 19-3 professionally, according to TMZ.

Aside from his notable battles and talent inside the ring, Theodorou was also a vocal advocate for the use of medicinal marijuana in combat sports, and worked to educate others about the benefits of using marijuana as a healthier substitute for prescription drugs, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Famous Actor From ‘The Sopranos,’ Robert ‘Bob’ LuPone, Dead At Age 76)

The condolences of everyone at BT Sport are with the family and friends of Elias Theodorou. The former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner has died after a battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/1CtdB2gxUJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 12, 2022

UFC on BT Sport released a statement Monday to friends, fans and loved ones of Theodorou.

“The condolences of everyone at BT Sport are with the family and friends of Elias Theodorou. The former UFC fighter and ‘TUF Nations’ winner has died after a battle with cancer,” the organization wrote on Twitter.