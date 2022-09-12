Anna Kendrick Gets Trapped In Elevator Before Movie Premiere

Anna Kendrick posted a hilarious Instagram video Saturday documenting her experience while trapped in an elevator before the premiere of her movie “Alice Darling,” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Ah, the classic. I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator,” excuse #TIFF22,” Kendrick wrote as her Instagram caption. The actress posted the message just before 2 pm, and was expected to walk the red carpet prior to the premiere screening at the Roy Thompson Hall at 9:30 p.m., according to CTV News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47)

The incident occurred at roughly 9:45 am Saturday, according to CTV News. No one was injured in the ordeal, which Toronto fire said happened on Saturday, Sept. 10 around 9:45 a.m. at The Fifth Social Club. Toronto Firefighters from Station 331 rescued a full elevator of people, including Kendrick and six others, who took turns climbing a ladder to escape their elevator entrapment, according to CTV News.

Kendrick’s video was light and jovial considering how long she was trapped in the elevator with a group of strangers. “This is why I shouldn’t leave the house without at least like a little airplane-sized bottle because you never know when you’re going to get stuck in an elevator. It’s happening. Guys, we have to ration the limited food supply that we have,” Kendrick jokingly said in her Instagram video.

“Just vibing in this elevator” Kendrick said.(RELATED: Anna Kendrick Proves Once Again To Be One Of The Greatest Women In Hollywood After Sharing Her Jury Duty Details)

The mood changed a bit when she realized how she was going to be expected to exit the elevator.

The video showed rescue workers at the top of the elevator shaft, and Kendrick could be heard saying, “Did you say open up the hatch? Oh my god! This is why I should take the stairs next time,” she said.

Fire crews slowly dropped a ladder to the trapped civilians so they could climb out. “I can’t believe this is happening … Are you F*cken kidding me?” Kendrick said, as she began to climb the metal ladder while dressed in a long, colorful summer dress.

“It’s all the food I ate last night. I knew it,” Kendrick said.

The actress continued to provide hysterical commentary as she climbed the ladder. “Its a good thing I’m not wearing a short skirt today. The lord said to me, choose the long skirt,” she quipped.

Kendrick was full of gratitude when she reached the top of the ladder and was finally free. “And I’m in love with every single one of you. Weeeeeee! Thanks guys!” Kendrick said to the fireman that had rushed to her aid.