Lesson Comparing White People To Fascists Under Review By San Diego College

A San Diego community college is “looking into” a lesson that compared white people to fascists, a spokesperson from the college told the Daily Caller.

A San Diego Mesa College faculty member taught high schoolers that fascists are aligned with whiteness, Christianity and heterosexuality, according to pictures of a whiteboard posted online on Sept. 1. The Washington Examiner reportedly spoke with a high school student from the class who claimed that the educator equated the “modern-day Republican Party” with fascism.

“As it is currently constituted, the Republican party is now a fascist organization that no longer fits the category of a conventional Democratic party,” the whiteboard reads in a picture reportedly taken by an anonymous student and published by the Examiner.

The educator also appeared to list several terms synonymous with or related to “fascist,” including “authoritarian,” “Trump,” “heterosexual,” “in group,” “white,” “Christian” and “hatred of foreigners/immigrants/minorities.”

A teacher in @sdschools reportedly defined ‘fascist’ for high school students as: whites, heterosexuals, Christians, Trump, and the entire Republican party pic.twitter.com/hWg6jWYKgh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 9, 2022

The English class paired a Mesa professor with high school students at San Diego Unified School District’s Madison High School as part of the California College and Career Access Pathways Program. The program “allows high school students to dual enroll in up to 15 community college units per term,” according to the program website. (RELATED: New York City School’s Assistant Principal Admits He Wouldn’t Hire Conservatives)

Jack Beresford, Mesa College’s director of communications, told the Daily Caller that the school is “looking into the matter further.” Beresford said no additional comments could be made regarding personnel matters.

San Diego Unified School District told the Caller that administrators contacted the professor who taught the course and are in communication with Mesa College.