‘Marginalized The Memories’: Fox News Panel Dings Dems For Attacking Trump Supporters On 9/11

A panel on Fox News’ “The Five” dinged Democrats Monday for attacking supporters of former President Donald Trump on the anniversary of 9/11.

“That is a government official basically taking a crap on 9/11,” co-host Greg Gutfeld said about comments by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “He basically marginalized the memories of those people by equating it to some kind of political agenda. It’s absolutely disgusting.” (RELATED: ‘There Is No Limit To What They Can Do To You’: Tucker Carlson Sounds Off On Biden Labeling Trump Voters ‘Fascists’)

Mayorkas claimed domestic terrorist threats increased due to “an ideology of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives propagated on online platforms, even personal grievances” during a Sunday interview on MSNBC.

WATCH:

President Joe Biden attacked Trump’s supporters multiple times, claiming Republicans embraced “semi-fascism” during an Aug. 25 fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee and calling the former president’s supporters a “threat to democracy” during a Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia.

“He wanted to make that point,” co-host and former White House press secretary Dana Perino said. “He said let me add the concern on – he went to domestic terrorists. That’s what you’ll see all of the Democrats do. Kamala Harris did it yesterday on ‘Meet the Press’ as well.”

Former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. of Tennessee also slammed the politicization of 9/11 to target Trump’s supporters.

“So you want to be on the side of America that day, Americans. We’re in an election season. I hope politicians can put that aside,” Ford said.

“I want to be on the side of Americans. Politics on that day is bad,” Ford said.

Mayorkas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

