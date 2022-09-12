Middle Schooler Brings Fentanyl To School, Causes Employee To Overdose

A California middle school student brought fentanyl pills to school Friday, causing an overdose of a school employee, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A 13-year-old boy from Chipman Junior High School in Bakersfield, California, was arrested after bringing nearly 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school, causing an exposure overdose of a campus supervisor, according to a statement by the Bakersfield Police Department. A Kern High School police officer responded to the scene and administered Narcan to the supervisor who had come into contact with the pills when searching the student who was involved in an altercation with another student. (RELATED: ‘This Is Out There’: Texas School District Fights Fentanyl With Narcan In The Nurse’s Office)

The boy has been arrested for having possession of the fentanyl and was taken to a juvenile facility, the police department stated. The administrator was transported to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition, the police department stated.

The student was also found to have $300, the police department stated. The police department is recommending all parents check backpacks for the possible distribution of the pills.

In response to the incident, the school went into lockdown, but resumed classes as normal later in the day, the police department stated. The school and police department are partnering to investigate the incident and how the student obtained the pills.

Chipman Junior High School and the Bakersfield Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

