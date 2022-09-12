ANALYSIS: NYT Polling Guru Notices Something Strange (And Terrifying For Dems) In Senate Polls

Democrat have high hopes for the Senate, but that could all prove a bust, a New York Times polling guru warns.

After months of polling that predicted a Red wave come November, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, slightly lowering gas prices, and the overturning of Roe v. Wade have worsened Republican chances in the midterms. As the New York Times wrote in August, “it has been increasingly hard to see the once-clear signs of a G.O.P. advantage.” Congress is a nail-biter, as FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a slight edge to win the Senate, while the GOP maintains it’s favored spot to win the House.

There’s just one problem, NYT’s Nate Cohn writes Monday.

“Democratic Senate candidates are outrunning expectations in the same places where the polls overestimated Mr. Biden in 2020 and Mrs. Clinton in 2016,” Cohn says.

Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson is running against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin. FiveThirtyEight predicts the race as a toss-up, and a New Marquette Law School Wisconsin survey has Barnes leading by 7 percentage points against Johnson. But Democrats eager to take victory laps on the state already should cool off, Cohn writes. (RELATED: Newest Axios Poll Shatters Dem Narrative About Republicans)

“The state was ground zero for survey error in 2020, when pre-election polls proved to be too good to be true for Mr. Biden.”

First newsletter post: the polling warning signs are flashing again.

Democrats are outpacing expectations in exactly the states where the polls overestimated Joe Biden in ’20

https://t.co/Kasyy2m0zc pic.twitter.com/Qa8MCMdg0Z — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 12, 2022

Areas where Democrats are posting the best poll numbers are areas where in 2016 and 2020, pollsters overestimated Democrat wins. The least impressive poll numbers for Democrats this round are areas that pollsters more correctly predicted.

“It raises the possibility that the apparent Democratic strength in Wisconsin and elsewhere is a mirage — an artifact of persistent and unaddressed biases in survey research,” Cohn writes. (RELATED: Computer Experts Urge Georgia Election Officials To Eliminate Voting Machines For Paper Ballots)

As Cohn points out, pollsters have done little adjustment after their predictions in 2016 were disastrously off base. More than that, those responding to certain polls recently were more likely to be Democrat voters in the first place, a partner at the polling firm Impact Research says.

Those surprisingly strong polls for Dems you see in the same states where 2020 polls overestimated them? Probably another mirage (via @Nate_Cohn).

After the Supreme Court’s ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center that there was no constitutional right to abortion, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many Democrats predicted a massive blue wave in response to the decision. While some evidence for a galvanized Democrat base has arisen, the issue won’t be enough for Democrats to clinch the midterms. Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics predicted in July that despite the ruling, Republicans would gain seats in the midterms.

“Our topline assessment of the House picture has not really changed since the Dobbs decision. We continue to see the Republicans as very strongly favored to win the majority with seats to spare, as they only need to win 5 more seats than they won in 2020 (213) in order to flip the House,” according to the pollster. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: The GOP Is Losing Its Grip On November, But One Issue Could Save Them)

Another June poll found that inflation, the economy, and crime were top issues for 62% of voters, even after the Dobbs decision. Only 8% ranked abortion as the most important issue to them.

The New York Times polling shows the issues the Democrats are campaigning on are the ones no one really cares about. Meanwhile, the GOP focuses on what more than a third of voters care about.

Thus, it is more likely that issues like crime and the economy will gift the midterms to Republicans, who are focusing on such issues. A June Fox News poll found that voters trust the GOP to handle crime more than Democrats by 13 points. An August Ipsos poll found that 32% of voters trust Republicans to handle crime, while only 21% trusted Democrats to handle the issue.

Democrats are also playing damage control after cozying up to the “Defund the Police” movement. Democrats in major cities such as New York, Chicago, Washington DC, and San Francisco have walked back their support for defunding police departments over the last year. (RELATED: Famous Author Who Justified Manipulating Elections For Democrats Defends Osama Bin Laden)

The January 6 commission, meant to prove to voters that Republicans were radical threats to democracy, hasn’t had the effect Democrats have hoped for. A YouGov poll conducted in June found that essentially the same amount of voters thought Donald Trump bore “a lot” of responsibility for the riots before and after the hearings. Democrats were fundraising off the hearings and a June A New York Times article revealed that Democrats were staking their midterm hopes on the outcome of the hearings.

The Left has yet to find a winning issue to coalesce around coming up on the midterm elections that sticks with voters. Abortion and alleged political extremism are only causing meager gains for Democrat support. Crime and economic issues are still top priority, and voters don’t trust Democrats on those issues. More than that, as Cohn points out, the polls showing a blue wave are running into the same problems pollsters notoriously did in previous elections.