Incredible Videos Surface From Massive Earthquake In Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the small island nation of Papua New Guinea, Saturday, causing incredible damage.

The quake struck at an intermediate depth of 90km, triggering landslides and widespread damage throughout the country, which is situated on the northern edge of the Australian plate, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was near the town of Kainantu, with a population of roughly 8,500, USGS noted.

The true extent of the damage remains largely unclear as of Monday afternoon. Photographs and videos show debris-strewn roads, demolished buildings, huge cracks erupting in the middle of streets and widespread liquefaction (which is when the ground turns to liquid beneath you). It’s unclear how long the earthquake lasted, but one security camera video suggests it went on for at least 60 seconds.

Watch | 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits #PapuaNewGuinea. US Geological Survey says the quake, with depth of 90 kilometers, strikes near town of #Kainantu. Power outages and damage to buildings reported in parts of the country.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/pMo19W7PYv — NCIB NEWS NETWORK (@NCIB_INDIA_NEWS) September 11, 2022

One video of a helicopter feeling the shake is particularly insane, showing the sheer strength of the quake as it rattled underfoot. (RELATED: Earthquake Kills At Least 65 People, Injures Hundreds More In China)

Parked helicopter filmed moving during a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the area of Lae in Papua New Guinea yesterday. 📹 bennetdg5454 pic.twitter.com/3kTu1DZUfr — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 12, 2022

Initial reports suggest that the weekend tremors plaguing the island killed at least seven people, Reuters reported. Their deaths were reportedly related to landslides.

