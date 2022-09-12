US

Police Track AirPods To Locate Baby Inside Stolen Vehicle

Philadelphia Police used a mother’s AirPods to locate to her child inside a stolen vehicle Monday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when a 2020 Nisan Rogue was reportedly stolen from the mother’s home, CBS Philadelphia reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Car Reported Stolen More Than A Year Ago Involved In Fatal Crash)

Police were able to locate the child and the stolen vehicle by tracking the AirPod earbuds the woman had left in the vehicle, which police found abandoned, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

The baby was reportedly unharmed and was reunited with its mother. The suspect remains at large.

GPS integration through Apple devices such as AirPods has been been a helpful tool to aid law enforcement in recovering stolen vehicles, according to Autoevolution.